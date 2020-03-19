STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s just rumours, small shops to stay open

KP Rathnavinayagam, owner of a grocery shop in Velachery, said "On a weekday afternoon, this is the most customers we have had for as long as we can remember.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fake messages of the city corporation planning to shut down small fruit and vegetable shops too as part of its drive to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the city have sent city residents in a tizzy, flocking to the shops to stock up on essentials.

One of the messages that went viral on WhatsApp on Wednesday says the city corporation has ordered a ‘mandatory closure of all vegetable and fruit markets like Koyambedu, Mylapore, Mambalam, Guindy’ and also asks receivers to send it to all their loved ones.

KP Rathnavinayagam, owner of a grocery shop in Velachery, said “On a weekday afternoon, this is the most customers we have had for as long as we can remember. All the customers hardly talk of anything else other than about the virus outbreak when they are here.

” The city corporation commissioner G Prakash clarified on Tuesday that only establishments like malls, theatres etc would be closed and that fruit, vegetable, meat and fish markets, grocery shops, small trade establishments and supermarkets would continue to remain open. “We will take cognizance of such text messages and those who spread such fake messages will be dealt with legally,” the commissioner said.

