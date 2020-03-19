Loaning hope for big dreams

Rajesh Abraham By

CHENNAI: Growing up in Kizhakkancherry, a small village in Palakkad district, K Paul Thomas, as a child, used to be disturbed by the poverty and the plight of underprivileged people in the area. “When I used to walk to my school, which was around 10 km away, I used to see people suffer, and in misery. I used to think: ‘If God is just, why is it that there is so much inequality all around?’,” says Paul.

The thought used to haunt Paul, who was born into an agrarian family, even during his college days. “For most students, college days meant fun and carefree life on the campus,” shares the 56-year-old.

Though he landed a job as a marketing manager at fertiliser maker IFFCO after the graduation, he was convinced that it was not his calling.

“I put forth one condition to my would-be wife (before marriage). My long-term purpose in life is something else. Don’t marry me if you are looking at my stable job and income. I may quit the job,” he recounts.

Non-profit venture

In 1992, Paul set up the Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), a non-profit venture, from his rented house in Mannuthy in Thrissur to pursue his charity activities for the poor and the marginalised.

ESAF initially focused on micro-enterprise programmes. But those who attended the programmes started approaching Paul, asking if he could provide small loans to start their ventures. The turnaround came when he attended a workshop on Bangladesh’s Gramin Bank-replication programme in Chennai, in 1993.

This was when he was exploring the feasibility of launching a revolving fund to finance micro-entrepreneurs. “Initially, I was not convinced about the concept of giving loans as low as Rs 3,000. It took me two years to warm up to the idea,” he says. In 1995, he executed a pilot project in Pananchery panchayat in Thrissur.

“We roped in 10 women; told them that if they could work as a group on mutual guarantees, we would provide a loan,” he explains. These women identified various activities — one would rear a cow, another would rear sheep while another would start a small tea shop. “We gave them Rs 3,000 each,” he recalls. This was a one-year loan, and the women had to repay the loan over one year at the rate of Rs 70 per week. Initially, a total of 100 women were assisted in different parts of the state.

Loan and laurels

In 1996, Paul got the opportunity to visit Bangladesh under the international Grameen-replication programme. He received a loan of $40,000 in 1998 under the programme at 2 per cent interest. This was the seed capital for ESAF. Professor Mohammad Yunus, the founder of Grameen Bank, helped ESAF. The seed capital was used to assist 500 underprivileged women.

Paul quit his job in 2002 and began expanding the venture outside Kerala and took his idea to places including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, among other states in 2004.

In 2008, the lending activities were shifted to ESAF Microfinance and InvestmentsHe believes that the entry into for-profit venture through the NBFC has not diverted him from his original goal — to help the poor. The growth was stupendous for ESAF, which got the RBI approval to function as a scheduled bank in 2018. ESAF now employs 7,000 people.

Sustainable approach

In January this year, ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF Microfinance has become the holding company) filed for an initial public offering (IPO). Ask Paul if the attention will divert from the original plan of helping people to increasing profits after the company’s shares were listed on the stock exchanges, and pat comes the reply.

“ESAF has a triple-P approach — People, Planet and Prosperity. In the bank, we have a separate wing known as the Sustainable Banking Department. We are one of the first banks to take membership in global alliance on banking values,” he says While ESAF’S customer base crossed 2 lakh — 99 per cent women borrowers in 2018, it will achieve yet another milestone in the coming months — a blockbuster listing on the stock exchange. This will make Paul one of the richest businessmen in Kerala. But he tells CE that he’s currently focused on his job — to help people.