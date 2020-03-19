Man who killed teen for refusing to give money held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after a class IX boy was found dead with his hands and legs tied in an abandoned well in Chengalpattu district, police have reportedly cracked the case and arrested one Kanniappan (28).

“On January 7, Kanniappan, who worked in a iron scrap shop, got drunk and walked to a vacant land near the New Collector’s Office, where he spotted M Purushothaman (14). He asked the teenager for money and when Purushothaman refused to give any, Kanniappan allegedly killed him and fled,” a police officer said. The deceased boy was the second child for Murugan and Usha. The couple had separated seven years ago.