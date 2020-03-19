‘State doctors using a combination of drugs’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a senior doctor said Tamiflu was being administered to the lone coronavirus patient in the State, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the practitioners are ‘experimenting’ a combination of medicines on patients.

Symptomatic treatment and supporting treatment are underway, the minister said. Medicines for fever, cough, and respiratory problems are being administered. “Our doctors are trying a combination of medicines which have been given for viral diseases on a trial basis. The research is continuing and meanwhile, we are monitoring the developments at the global level.

We hope to get good news in this regard soon,” he said. “Till date there is no specific medication but doctors are providing support treatment. The State government is constantly monitoring these developments,” he said. When a DMK MLA asked if private health facilities could perform diagnostics for COVID-19, the minister said, “The Centre has given approval for doing corona-related tests at Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

With this, the State will have the capacity to test 500 blood samples per day for corona diagnosis.” “Apollo and Christian Medical College in Vellore have requested permission to conduct tests. The ICMR of the Central government will give permission after verifying if the hospitals have the necessary infrastructure. We expect this to happen very soon. The government would fix the price for private hospitals,” he said.

TNPSC defers counselling

TNPSC has postponed the counselling scheduled for Combined Civil Services Examination (Group IV) posts, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement from the commission on Wednesday. While the counselling was supposed to be held in the last week of March and the first week of April, it has been indefinitely postponed, the statement said.