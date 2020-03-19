Stay active to beat underactive thyroid 

Dr Sapna Lulla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lying in bed, tossing and turning for hours and not being able to sleep, followed by the unpleasant sound of your alarm bell — a reminder that you are stepping into another new day, tired and sleep-deprived. Fatigue, zero motivation, mental fogginess, inability to concentrate and disturbances in problem solving skills too, follow suit. Any attempt to loose the increased kilos on the scale, is met with failure. All courtesy — undiagnosed underactive thyroid.

Located at the bottom of the neck, behind the Adam’s apple is a butterfly shaped gland called the thyroid gland. It is a bit like the accelerator pedal in the car. It secretes two hormones thyroxine (known as T4) and triiodothyronine (known as T3).Together, these hormones regulate the body’s metabolism, controlling the rate at which we burn energy and also how quickly the reactions happen. Underactive thyroid is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones. Women have 10 times more risk than men for developing hypothyroidism and this risk increases with age.

However, the root cause of thyroid can be managed by changing our lifestyle. The thyroid gland is impacted significantly by stress. Stress can be both physical or mental with impact on both emotional and cognitive areas.Stress could be self-induced and unintentional, yet, driving the gland to be overworked. Running a marathon, family dynamics, GI distress, new relationships and job deadlines can be considered as stressors. Stress and anxiety can truly put a pause on this metabolic gland. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to interrupt the stress/inflammatory response and break the cycle, including exercise, getting sufficient, sound sleep and incorporating mindful relaxation like meditation, yoga and breathing exercises, into your daily routine.

LIFESTYLE ADJUSTMENTS