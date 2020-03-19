Style in secondhand

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sold! in big solid letters marks most of the captions on the Back on Rack’s newly launched Instagram page of re-used delights. Clothes, books, and gaming CDs, you name it, it’s listed for sale. A brand-new entrepreneurial venture, the force behind it is an equally young duo, 21-year-old college students, Syed Arshad and Alifiya Kothari.

One in the final year of mechanical engineering, and the other, a commerce student at Stella Maris College, Chennai, it’s clear that beyond their six-year friendship, it’s their passion to solve a problem that solidifies their partnership together. With the inspiration for their online consignment store hitting Alifiya when she was spending a year abroad in the United States, the pair got down to building on this idea for the Chennai market on her return.

“I love shopping and the thing that stood out to me in the US was the abundance of quality second-hand websites. My go-to was Poshmark where I could get an otherwise exorbitantly priced pair of Hollister jeans at a much cheaper cost. I knew I wanted to recreate this at home,” explains Alifiya. Sensing the city’s hesitation to invest in second-hand items, Syed and Alifiya are keen to help change that mindset. As a first step, the partners even took to hosting a little stall at Stella Maris College to assure buyers of the quality and make the product visibility and availability as transparent as possible.

“It was meant to be just for inspection of the inventory, but we ended up selling half our product,” says Syed with a little laugh. But why just buy, when you can sell as well? I guarantee that we all have that one pair of jeans sitting in our closet that doesn’t fit us anymore, but we relentlessly hope that they will someday. Let me break it to you, it won’t, and that’s okay. Instead, you could sell it on Back on Rack, and use the money to buy a better pair. Have an open mind, say Syed and Alifiya. I say, also throw open that wardrobe, and open up that wallet. Let’s get a circular, more sustainable fashion cycle going already!

For details on the products and selling process, visit: @backonrack.india on Instagram.