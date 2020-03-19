Toddler kidnapped, rescued in 14 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a dramatic episode, a two-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a ‘friend’ of his parents, was rescued by the police within just 14 hours. The boy, by then, had been taken from Avadi in Chennai to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Radhe Shyam (28), a native of Madhya Pradesh, was staying in Avadi with his wife Rakki and son Aadesh. Recently, Sunni Kumar (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh, approached Shyam through a common friend, seeking employment.

“Shyam was working in a tiles company. He found a daily wage job for Sunni there, and also let him stay in his house. Shyam was sympathetic to Sunni as he was struggling financially,” said the police.

On Tuesday, Rakki called Shyam and said their son was missing from their house. “She told him that Sunni had come home for lunch, and the boy was last seen playing with him,” police added.

“Sunni had left without informing her. She had tried calling him but his phone was switched off. A little later, Shyam received a call from Sunni. He demanded Rs 2 lakh to return the child.” Shyam filed a complaint and the Avadi police got on the job. They checked CCTV visuals and located Sunni at the central railway station. They traced his mobile number down to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Sunni was nabbed from a lodge there, at 3 am on Wednesday. He has been remanded in judicial custody. Aadesh is back with his parents.