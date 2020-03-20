Chennai Metro to run at a gap of 7 min from March 23 to disinfect trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the view of disinfecting trains to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Chennai Metro Rail will run at an interval of seven minutes instead of five minutes from March 23 to 31.

“This weekend time schedule of the metro trains will continue for weekdays too in view of disinfecting trains,” said CMRL officials.

This will be throughout the day in lines from Washermenpet to Airport via AGDMS and Central to Airport via Koyambedu, announced CMRL.

Passengers travelling from Central to St Thomas Mount will get trains at an interval of 14 minutes. CMRL has been disinfecting the trains on a daily basis and have been screening passengers in its stations.

Hand sanitisers have been placed at the machine where people place their metro travel card and drop travel tokens. Precaution announcements are being played in the trains and passengers are told to maintain one metre distance between each other.