Coronavirus: Chennai store sealed for hoarding thermal scanners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Corporation Health department officials, along with the State Drug Controller team, sealed a shop selling surgical equipment on Mount Road, on a complaint that the owner had stocked thermal scanners. “The owner was allegedly looking to sell them later at a higher rate,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a senior official said, “Apart from stocking the thermal scanners, he also failed to deliver a promised order to the Health department. Action against him came under the sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the official said.