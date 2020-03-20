STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus: Chennai store sealed for hoarding thermal scanners

“The owner was allegedly looking to sell them later at a higher rate,” said an official.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

An official uses thermal screening device on visitorsin the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

An official uses thermal screening device on visitors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Corporation Health department officials, along with the State Drug Controller team, sealed a shop selling surgical equipment on Mount Road, on a complaint that the owner had stocked thermal scanners. “The owner was allegedly looking to sell them later at a higher rate,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a senior official said, “Apart from stocking the thermal scanners, he also failed to deliver a promised order to the Health department. Action against him came under the sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
thermal scanners Chennai shop sealed
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp