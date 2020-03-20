Corporation: Chennai corporation begins to manufacture own masks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai experiencing high demand for face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city corporation has begun making masks through its Resource Recovery Centres (RRC).

So far, the RRCs in Valasaravakkam and Alandur zones have been producing bags, floor mats, purses and hair ties out of waste cloth received through waste segregation. These units have now taken up manufacturing masks too, although it is done with fresh cloth.

“As far as zone 12 is concerned, we are able to make around 250 masks daily. We just started the initiative and would be increasing the capacity,” said H Murugan, zonal officer, zone 12 (Alandur). The masks are distributed to conservancy staff, domestic breeding checkers and corporation’s field officials.

Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner-South told TNIE that following the units set up in these two places, the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) has also set up units to manufacture masks in three other zones in the city- Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. The initiative would be extended to other zones too, said corporation officials.