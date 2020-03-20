STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitary workers, DBC to gather info on coronavirus symptoms from households in Chennai

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had told TNIE that the staff would not be carrying thermal scanners with them and would be verbally checking for symptoms.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:04 AM

Health department officials in protection kit at Ernakulam Medical. (Photo| EPS/ A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has begun collecting information about symptoms of Coronavirus from households in the city through its sanitary workers and Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC). According to officials, the sanitary workers and DBC workers are each, assigned to complete assessment of 500 houses a week, at an average of 80 houses a day even as they carry out their regular work of collecting waste or spray mosquito repellents.

“After surveying families for symptoms, we ask them to collect their signatures as well. Each will cover 80 houses in the streets where they work,” said a corporation official at the zonal level. “We have been asking them to do this ever since the virus started spreading in the country,” he added.

The corporation aims to cover all houses zone-wise. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had told TNIE that the staff would not be carrying thermal scanners with them and would be verbally checking for symptoms. The data is then analysed by the Corporation’s medical officers to decide which cases need intervention.

