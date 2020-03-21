3 mobile snatchers held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three juveniles who were allegedly fleeing after snatching mobile phones, were caught by a police patrol team in Ennore on Thursday midnight. Police said the bike-borne trio was on a spree of snatchings around Royapuram and North Beach. Based on an alert from the police control room, a patrol team at Ennore intercepted the trio who then tried to escape after leaving the motorbike. The police, however, caught them and recovered four snatched phones. The boys were sent to a government observation home.