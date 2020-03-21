STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bloodroots

Bloodroots has the singular objective to smash through enemies in a level through any means possible.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a gaming analyst, I could be talking to you about the structural evolution of videogames – from Atari breakout to the open world that we see today; or maybe about how Xbox live and Nintendo Online collapsed over the increased demand recently. But this week—I ask you all to wash your hands well, sit on your bed, open up a packet of your preferred cheese balls and eat it all, wipe your greasy fingers on those clothes that you “intend to wash soon”, and then proceed to place those still mildly greasy fingers on your laptop keyboard and mouse to play ‘Bloodroots’. Bloodroots is frustratingly addictive – rest assured you won’t be touching your face for a while.

Bloodroots has the singular objective to smash through enemies in a level through any means possible. Enemies can be dismembered with one hit – and so can you. The ‘any means’ include the wide-ranging arsenal from the wooden boards on the roof you jumped on, to a carrot lying innocently in the fields, or even the limb of your recent victim. Crazy is a dignified adjective for the gameplay of Bloodroots. The lack of exposition or tutorials force you to completely wing it – with your options for improvisation being the entire field of play.

The game’s infinite lives are an insufficient net of security in each level. This is because of the absence of checkpoints. You get hit, you start the level from scratch – no matter how close you were to the finish. It reminded me of those challenging drawing puzzles which need to be completed without lifting the pen off the paper. I’m thanking the developers for not escalating the difficulty through procedural gameplay, because the only way I cleared the chaos of each level was based on understanding of weapon placement and enemies.

The real problem is the overly-excited background music. The music is a trigger to make you rush through the level and promptly get hit, when in reality there is absolutely no urgency to clear a level. I found that playing jazz music in the background helped in my patience levels – which also meant more efficient combos. Don’t forget to wipe down your laptop when you’re done playing! Bloodroots gets a full score in my books - taking out the frustra-ten out of the isola-ten.

