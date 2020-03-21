Don’t let Corona ‘infect’ your mind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Self-isolation, social distancing, financial uncertainty and lock downs — it is hard to be indifferent during times like these. Feeling anxious and fearful can be common, but keeping your mental health in check plays a major role in overcoming the pandemic, say health experts. “Whenever there is a pandemic, there is bound to be anxiety. It can trigger a new set of anxiety symptoms like excessive worry about the disease, quarantine and isolation. Or, it can worsen the symptoms among those with a premorbid disorder,” says psychiatrist R Vasanth.

For example, people with OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) are prone to obsessively strive for perfection. They clean their hands, door handles, locks, and switches more rigorously than the rest.

Now, such a situation will worsen their condition. One might be constantly worried if they or their family members might be affected.

So, what do we do? Staying informed reduces half of the worries, says Vasanth. “Do not take social media seriously. Follow only the guidelines given by regulatory authorities and educate yourself in the disease,” he said. One of the major issues that most people are facing right now is staying indoors. But, what can help cheer you up is some family time and ‘me time’, said Vivian Kapil, psychiatrist. Mental health experts also suggested that people try to stick to usual daily routine, share good news and go for news only to trusted sources.

Coping with stress during the disease outbreak

It is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Contact your friends and family

If you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle - including proper diet, sleep, exercise and social contacts with loved ones at home and by email and phone with other family and friends

Don’t use tobacco, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counsellor. Have a plan, where to go to and how to seek help for physical and mental health needs if required

Get the facts. Gather facts that will help you accurately determine your risk so that you can take reasonable precautions. Find a credible source you can trust such as WHO website or, a local or state public health agency

Limit worry and agitation by lessening the time you and your family spend watching or listening to media coverage that you perceive as upsetting

Draw on skills you have used in the past that have helped you to manage previous adversities and use those skills to help you manage your emotions during the challenging time of this outbreak