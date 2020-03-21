EB employee electrocuted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old staff of the electricity board died after receiving a shock while repairing a street light on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Thangaraj. “He was working at Madha Koil Street in Nerkundram at the time of the incident,” said a police officer. Thangaraj was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Koyambedu police registered a case and is investigating.