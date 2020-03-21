Head over to my book nook!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Besides the act of settling down with a book and escaping into the world it has to offer, the biggest pleasure for any reader is to find that perfect nook,  put your feet up, sip on a cuppa and read.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides the act of settling down with a book and escaping into the world it has to offer, the biggest pleasure for any reader is to find that perfect nook,  put your feet up, sip on a cuppa and read. If you have reached that stage in life where you are ready to craft your own corner, here are some suggestions that might come in handy.

The window seat
This is a great idea for those with broad window seats at home. Throw in some cushions and seats and you have a cosy, undisturbed corner already. Few string lights and a ceiling lamp can light up this corner when the sun isn’t around anymore. You can always pull the drapes and make some space for yourself.  pic: @thehalcyondaysofsummer

The Potter corner
Remember Harry Potter’s room under the stairs? That one may not have been too cosy, but a reading space under the stairs is a smart utilisation of space. If it is totally empty, place a long bench or a rectangular cupboard and throw-in some plush seats. Add some funky cushions, and a warm hanging light and your reading corner is ready to go!
pic: @brookewagnerdesign

The makeshift corner
Not everyone has a lot of space to spare, especially if you have flatmates and cannot take over the common space. Interestingly, you can turn any tiny corner of your room into a reading corner. By the window would be a great place to start as it provides plenty of natural light throughout the day. Place a small bookshelf, (you can even convert a shoe rack into one) to arrange your books. Even a haphazard arrangement would add to the charm. Move your favourite chair there and get on with the reading.
pic: @simoneandherbooks

The classic library
This is for the bookworm who needs a library and not a nook! Transform a long rectangular wall in your living space or bedroom into a reading space. Add in the shelves, few trinkets, and a couple of clever bookends to infuse vibrancy to the arrangement. You can complete it with a recliner or a chair. Pillows and a lamp help set the right mood for some late-night reading.
pic: @bookrockbetty

Kid-friendly, pet friendly
When you have kids or pets around, setting up any of the above reading spaces may be hard. Throw in a floor bed or a large seat, so your child can join in on the reading habit. Add some pillows and cushions around the space to add to the comfort. Place mounted shelves to keep your books so that there are no chances of them being toppled over. Add a potted plant and you’ll have a beautiful ensemble. pic: @mili.tra

