Punisher pills causing ‘ecstasy’ to razed building?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Postal intelligence wing of air customs is investigating how 158 ecstasy or Blue ‘Punisher’ pills were planned to be smuggled to an address at Arumbakkam, where the building had been demolished 10 years ago by slum clearance board.

A customs official said an unregistered parcel sent from France was detained after being tipped off that some narcotic drugs are likely to be smuggled into the country from Europe through Foreign Post Office at Meenambakkam.

On examination, it was found to contain some blue coloured tablets and two plastic pouches containing a white crystalline powder. The tablets and powder were tested with narcotics field testing kit and prima facie tested positive for MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a narcotic substance, also known as ecstacy.

Totally, 158 blue coloured tablets, totally weighing 77 gms, and 19 grams of white crystalline powder suspected to be MDMA were seized. Tracking the address, officials found there was no building at the given address, but only a few hutments. Enquiries with bystanders revealed that the address pertained to a building which was demolished a decade ago. The question of how a foreign unregistered parcel could be delivered to a non-existent address is being investigated.