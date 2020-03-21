Seeding a dream

Kirthana SP By

CHENNAI: Mornings are like clockwork for Tiruppur’s Velusamy K. He rises at 4 am, bathes and dresses in his signature yet spartan white dhoti and shirt. Taking out his bicycle from its customary spot against the wall, he loads the carrier with five saplings and pedals away. Picking a deserted piece of land off the road, he stops and plants one of the saplings. Through the early morning hours, he not only finds a place for all the saplings in the carrier but also stops by the ones he had planted earlier and tends to them. For 83-year-old Velusamy, this has been a morning ritual for nearly two decades now.

Born into an agrarian family, trees and plants have been the way of life for Velusamy. Yet, the journey over the years and his current, very personal, mission was not without its share of troubles. “My family is from Seraiampalayam, Coimbatore. I was doing agriculture there for 30 years but water scarcity in that region forced us to move to Karnataka. There, I took up a piece of land on lease and continued the work for 10 years. Then, we moved again — to Ammapalayam, Tiruppur, 23 years ago,” he recounts.

Old age notwithstanding, he did not want to stop working the field. But the four-cent land near his house could allow for only so much. Undeterred, he began raising plants and trees in the limited space. “I have moringa, papaya, pomegranate, brinjal, jamun and mango, and a few spinach varieties,” he lists. When he ran out of room for more trees, he took all that green to the outside world.

“Due to the textile industry, Tiruppur city is heavily polluted. Forestation is the solution; so, I started to plant saplings. I took them to schools, temples, parks, roadsides and houses that would take them. When I notice empty space in private buildings I would ask the owner for permission to plant a few saplings there but only a few take up the offer,” he explains. Despite the hurdles, Velusamy has managed to do phenomenal work in his mission of choice.

He has planted as many as 16,000 saplings across the district. All this would not have been a reality if not for his life in Karnataka. “There were many banyan trees near my house in Karnataka. Birds and bats were regular guests to those trees. I was very happy to see them. This pushed me to plant more trees here to attract more birds,” he narrates. After these many years of work, Marakanru Velusamy Thatha seems to be a well-deserved title.

He is very involved in many other environmental activities that happen in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. He plans to keep it that way for as long as he can. When speaking about his work, he had mentioned that the toughest part was to maintain the sapling till the plant takes root and is firmly affixed to the soil. Forestation effort too, on a large scale, banks on this principle. Here’s hoping more people follow Marakanru Thatha’s lead in ensuring the effort takes root.

Numbers speak

