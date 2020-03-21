Shops, hotels to down shutters Sunday

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most business establishments, including hotels, bunk shops and wholesale markets, in the State will remain shut on Sunday in voluntary adherence to Prime Minister Modi’s call for a day-long Janata Curfew to combat the COVID-19. Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu president Vikramaraja, while expressing solidarity with the PM, however, said the move was not enough and called for a meeting between the Central and State governments with the traders to ensure that livelihood of the latter was protected.

“We are willing to close shops for a longer period to support the country’s war against Coronavirus. However, both the Centre and the State should ensure support to the traders who will be hit by the lockdown,” he said. S Chandran, the president of Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association and general secretary of Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu, also said traders would adhere to the Janata Curfew.

However, some have questioned the decision to have just one-day curfew. “What will be the outcome of maintaining lockdown for only one day. When countries are observing lockdown for 15 days, a one-day shutdown is like a publicity without understanding the gravity of the situation,” said a trader. “Why the government is trying to create fear among people. It (curfew) is a knee-jerk reaction,” said a vegetable trader.

Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has announced that hotels will remain closed on Sunday in solidarity with Prime Minister’s appeal. “All restaurants across Tamil Nadu will be closed. We have over one lakh members in our association,” said M Venkadasubbu, association president.

No metro trains

The Chennai Metro Rail will not run services on Sunday. Apart from that, in view of disinfecting trains, services will run at an interval of seven minutes from

March 23 to 31