Testing the limits of modern concrete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ researchers have provided clarity on the link between microstructural development and durability performance of concrete through their investigation on concrete with ternary-blended (i.e. three component) cements, which will help the construction industry to produce more eco-friendly concrete than what’s available now. Conventional concrete is made of cement, fine aggregate particles such as sand and coarse aggregate particles from rock, mixed with water; this mixture hardens with time because of the reaction of cement with water.

Modern concrete, however, includes chemical and mineral additives that impart unique properties. It is common today to find the cement to be a mixture of two or three different ingredients. The IIT Madras team studied the role of physical structure alterations on three binder types — plain Portland cement, fly ash-based binder and calcined clay-limestone binder (LC3).

The researchers adopted a fundamental approach based on cement chemistry and identified the chemical composition of the blended cement system as a critical factor in the development of nanoscale pore structure, which is the key to concrete durability. Ternary blended systems such as LC3 impart a finer pore structure to concrete at early ages, which is not possible with plain cement or even fly ash blended cement. Further, the unique reaction chemistry of the three components in LC3 results in a complex arrangement of cement reaction products, which make the concrete microstructure denser and helps to attain strength and durability at an early age.