There’s free tech to detect the virus in hours...

CHENNAI: There is a technology that will help us detect the coronavirus infection within hours. Currently in India, it takes up to 48 hours for the test results to be released. The owner of this technology, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is even ready to offer the machine to us, for free! However, there is one problem: India has not yet asked for IAEA’s assistance.

Responding to a query from Express, IAEA’s press office said it was ready to respond to requests from member States seeking assistance to battle the virus. “India has not to date requested assistance in this respect, but the IAEA stands ready to provide help when needed,” it said. “The IAEA has received requests for support for related equipment and laboratory consumable from over 40 countries so far.” The IAEA will provide diagnostic kits, equipment and training in nuclear-derived detection techniques to countries asking for assistance in tackling the worldwide spread of the novel Coronavirus. And, the technology that has really boosted the global war against the virus is the ‘Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)’.

RT-PCR is a widely used laboratory technique that can detect a virus within hours. While other methods require growing a cell culture before diagnosis is established, which takes much longer, the RT-PCR is a DNA amplification method, which detects the presence of specific genetic material from a virus in a sample. Initially the method used radioactive isotope markers. However, subsequent refining has led to the use of fluorescent markers

Even recently, the IAEA helped countries tackle Ebola and the Zika virus. The complete diagnostic kit of IAEA -- including the RT-PCR machine, bio-safety, PCR cabinets, centrifuges, and other equipment and accessories — costs around `90 lakh for one laboratory. However, funding will come from IAEA’s Peaceful Uses Initiative, which was launched in 2010 to mobilize additional funding for such projects.

Officials in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “Currently, we have placed orders to augment the existing stockpile of reagents to one million tests which would be available soon. WHO has also been requested to provide additional one million probes for testing. This would be enough as of now.”

