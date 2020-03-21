STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To avenge being fired, ex-cop snatches chains from kin of police 

‘He was arrested on charge of  attempt to murder; after he came out he became a thief’

S Sathish

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a bizarre way to avenge dismissal from job, a former policeman took to chain snatching and thefts targeting relatives of police personnel around Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal. He evaded arrest for three months until lady luck betrayed him a few days ago. S Sathish (37) of Avadi joined as constable in the Tamil Nadu Special Police III Battalion in 2016. “In February last year, he stabbed the wife of a colleague after learning that she stopped her husband from lending him money,” said a police officer. 

Sathish was arrested on charge of attempt to murder and remanded to judicial custody. He was dismissed from service in March 2019. After coming out of prison recently, he turned into a full-time thief, said the officer. Police also found that during his prison stay, Sathish made friends with some chain snatchers and took it up as a profession as revenge against the police force.  

On March 15, S Karpagam, a resident of Avadi, was on her way fishmarket when a bike-borne man snatched her chain and rode away. Based on a complaint, Avadi police was investigating the matter.” “Similar complaints had been received in the past three months from around Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal,” said the police officer adding that they zeroed in on Sathish after combing through CCTV footage. He was arrested on Thursday and his bike was seized. Police said most of Sathish’s targets were women from the police quarters. Occasionally, he targeted others too.

Elderly couple injured during chain snatching 
Chennai: An elderly couple was injured after a bike-borne snatcher pulled a gold chain off the woman on Thursday at Pattabiram. Mathivanan (65) and his wife Prabhavathi (57), residents of School road in Jafferkhanpet, at around 12 pm, were riding on the Vandalur-Nemlicheri 400 feet outer ring. An unidentified man pulled the 6-sovereign chain from Prabhavathi’s neck and sped away, said a police officer. In the impact, the couple fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were admitted taken to a private hospital and discharged later.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
