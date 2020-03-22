How the virus travelled from Delhi to Chennai by train

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With six cases positive being reported in Tamil Nadu, serious efforts are now being made to trace the contacts of the patients. This is proving to be especially tricky in the case of a 20-year-old youngster who travelled from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to Chennai by Tamil Nadu Express.

As the youngster does not have a travel history outside the country, there are fears it could be a case of community transmission, though the Health Minister has denied the possibility.

Realising that some of the passengers were from Kerala, the State Health Department here has alerted its counterparts in the neighbouring State. On Friday, the Kerala government circulated a message that read: “Anyone travelled in S7 compartment of Train No. 12622 TAMILNADU EXPRESS from Delhi on 10th March? If so, please contact State Control Room No. 04712309250 to 55. Please share.” Sources said the person who tested positive, had been moving between coaches S5 and S7 during the journey.

“He travelled with three friends. Two were in S5 and two others in S7. So he kept moving from one coach to another. The patient came from Rampur to Delhi on March 7. He stayed there till March 10, when he took the train. He had fallen ill even while in Delhi, and had consulted a local physician there. After arriving in Chennai, he went around places for days before his condition worsened and he approached the RGGH suspecting a COVID-19 infection,” said the source.

The government announcing a curfew and States cutting down transport has created a panic situation, added the source. “The flow of passengers has increased in the last three days. This is really challenging and worrying.”

The contract tracing efforts were much easier in the case of the first and third victim, who arrived from international destinations. The first victim, a resident of Kancheepuram, came from Oman while the third victim, a resident of Virugambakkam in Chennai, came back from Dublin. With regards to the two Thai nationals, who were confirmed as positive on Saturday, measures have been taken to quarantine and monitor their contacts.

“People who came in contact with the entire six-member group are being monitored. Two Tamils have been quarantined at IRT Hospital,” said District Collector.

New app to monitor patients

Meanwhile, the Health Department has released a mobile app to monitor patients under home quarantine.

Health officials will be able to connect with them over video calls, and discuss matters. They can also check if the quarantined persons have stepped out of their home. The server has the capacity to connect over one lakh calls at a time.