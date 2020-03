Special trains to connect Chennai and Santragachi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To clear the extra rush of passengers, Southern Railway has announced special trains between DR MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi. Train No. 06026, Dr MGR Chennai Central to Santragachi Special train, will leave Chennai at 11:45 pm on March 21 and reach Santragachi at 4:30 am on March 23. For the second service, the train will leave Chennai on March 23 and reach on March 25.

Another special train from Santragachi to Dr MGR Chennai Central (No. 06025) will leave Santragachi at 2:10 pm on March 23 and reach Chennai at 5:30 pm on March 24. For the second service, the train will leave Santragachi on March 25 and reach Chennai on March 26.