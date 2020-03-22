Trio, including juvenile, held for snatching spree

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in a number of snatching incidents across the city. The trio was caught based on CCTV footage after one J Charukesi, a senior official of the India Post, lodged a complaint that her handbag was snatched by bike-borne trio on March 8. Among the arrested, D Karthik (20) is a second-year BCom student while S Ganesh Kumar (18) is a house painter. Both of them are residents of Injambakkam. The third accused is a juvenile. The police recovered four mobile phones from them.
