STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Chennai cops to ensure that people under home quarantine stay indoors

A special police team has been formed to check on those who have been home quarantined and bring them back in the event that they have left their houses. However, no force would be used.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks at Chennai airport on Friday

Passengers wear masks at Chennai airport on Friday.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police personnel will from now on be engaged to ensure that people under home quarantine stay indoors and don’t pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus to others, Chennai city police commissioner A K Viswanathan told Express.

A special police team has been formed to check on those who have been home quarantined and bring them back in the event that they have left their houses. However, no force would be used.

“The special team is to be headed by a senior police officer. Each police station will have three personnel with the protection gear who will assist the health staff while attending to people under home quarantine. In case the patients are found to be loitering on the streets, they will be brought back to their homes and the police will monitor them every day,” Viswanathan said.

Over the last five days, the total number of people within the city limits who have been placed under home quarantine has risen from 1890 to 3692 as on Monday, according to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Teynampet and Adyar zones of the city corporation continue to have the most number of people presently under home quarantine with 441 and 401 cases respectively, according to data released by the civic body.

In total, 2691 people are now under home quarantine across all 15 zones of the city corporation while another 991 have already completed their home quarantine period of 28 days.

“We have asked personnel in the special teams to voluntarily stay away from home so they do not infect their family and the police quarters. If the police personnel stay at home, their houses and family members also will be regularly checked at police hospitals where the paramedical staff are ordered to stay 24x7,” said a senior police officer.

The check is to be done twice a day.

While corporation officials said that in the last phase, people were quarantined largely based on their travel history to coronavirus affected countries, this also includes people who have come in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus in the city.

“This list includes people who have a travel history and also those who have been traced as contacts (of people who tested positive),” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told Express.

To ensure social distancing and to alert others to the presence of those under quarantine, the city corporation is to put up green stickers outside their houses. The stickers say ‘COVID-19/ DO NOT VISIT/ HOME UNDER QUARANTINE’ and will also carry details such as the name of the person under quarantine, address and the number of persons under quarantine in the residence.

It also mentions when the date of quarantine has begun and when it is scheduled to end.

“It’s a time of emergency and it has to be taken in the right spirit,” Prakash told reporters.

The commissioner has also warned that any private hospital, irrespective of its size and capacity, will be ‘severely dealt’ with if found not having adequate spraying equipment to disinfect their premises.

All private hospitals are to be inspected by senior officials of the corporation, including Deputy Commissioners and Joint Commissioners from Monday and major government and private hospitals would be inspected by the Corporation Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Home quarantine Chennai
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp