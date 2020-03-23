Finding calm in chaos: How to beat coronavirus blues

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The past week has been momentous, to say the least, as we oscillate somewhere between panic and confusion. On March 18, a tweet by Asia News International (ANI) reporting a suicide at Safadarjung Hospital in New Delhi popped up on Tanmoy Goswami’s Twitter feed. On the same day, Abinaya Kalyanasundaram, a journalist based out of Mumbai, returned home to Chennai. Trishia Santhus, a 23-year-old Chennai resident, was socially distancing, and I reached out to Dr Smriti Joshi, lead clinical psychologist at Wysa, to understand the impacts on mental health in these unprecedented times. This virus outbreak has triggered a ‘psychological pandemic’, and I would love to talk about it, was her prompt reply.

Uncertain times



A tense air of uncertainty looms, and the rich repository of COVID-19 information available on the news and social media, poses a new mental health challenge, especially for those already living with depression, OCD, and anxiety disorders. “Over the past three weeks, every conversation I’ve had with my patients has pertained to the coronavirus. It’s a period of uncertainty for everyone, but for people who’ve already been living with disorders, it’s especially tempestuous. It often feels like they’re walking around in the rain with an umbrella riddled with holes. At Wysa, we’ve even taken the step of opening up all services on our app for free to anyone who needs it,” reveals Dr Joshi.

Deleting all her social media accounts could be the solution, thought Trishia Santhus, addressing the anxiety that arose watching her friends and family, unprotected, while she decided to distance herself at home. “I’ve had anxiety attacks in the past, and although I’m much better, my inability to protect loved ones has been a trigger,” she admits. For Trishia, it’s a distress that projects outwards; but in Abinaya’s case, diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, the stress faces inwards. “As someone who’s immuno-compromised already, it’s a scary time. I’m back home and keeping up with news outlets, but with a scheduled colonoscopy in two weeks, I’m still unsure of the next steps,” she says. Adding to the list of worries is her diet consisting of only fruits and vegetables, goods that have fallen victim to hoarders, and the availability of her Siddha medication.These stories, a witness to the mental impact of a disease, can also be traced to an avalanche of news stressors, a topic — the sanity correspondent at a Dutch news website, The Correspondent — Tanmoy Goswami knows, all too well.

Fuelling anxiety



“The Indian media’s vocabulary for reporting suicide and mental health phenomena is outmoded and only results in long-lasting stigmatisation,” he explains. Educating the ANI over Twitter, on its headline of ‘suspected COVID-19 patient committed suicide’, he clarifies that it ought to read as ‘patient dies of suicide’; a more humane statement that doesn’t criminalise. “In Indian society, there’s a pattern of that if you don’t understand something, it degenerates into panic and the criminalising of behaviour that we don’t consider as ‘normal’ on the news. These headlines further fuel the anxiety, when already we seem to be in a dystopic situation of everywhere we look, it feels like the end of the world,” reiterates Tanmoy.

As media scrutiny and hyper-vigilance permeate this psychological pandemic, acceptance of this trail-mix of emotions and connecting with others are critical, says Dr Joshi. “We shouldn’t be negating our experiences as we socially distance ourselves, but rather, validating it through reaching out to others, emotionally. Let’s refer to this as ‘physical-distancing’ rather than ‘social-distancing,” she adds.

Happy spaces



A reiteration of Dr Joshi’s statement is when, further into our conversation, Trishia admits that she’s logged back into her social media. “Deleting my accounts made my anxiety worse, so I’m coping with it by knowing where my friends are and giving them a call to check in, now and then. It calms my nerves,” she says. A chirpy Abinaya is taking it, a day at a time. And as for the Pune-based medical expert herself, Dr Joshi’s taken to gardening. “Nowadays, I have at least 12 sessions a day with my patients, and so when I need a break, I do some gardening. Touching the earth makes me feels a lot more grounded,” she says.

In times such as these, it’s hard to do anything but complain. Still, upon conversations with individuals across the country, a noticeable current of healthy coping mechanisms and hopefulness seems to be cropping out. Even as I write this, it’s easier for me to tell you, the reader, to calm down. but I’m not going to. Instead, why don’t we practice kindness and connect with someone who’s struggling? Just a friendly hello. And so, let me start — Hi, are you doing alright?