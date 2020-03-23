STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sevalaya’s Coronavirus awareness campaign in Chennai

The doctor also emphasised upon the fact that even people with a strong immune system, and those who are not infected, can act as carriers and hence self-distancing is mandatory.

Published: 23rd March 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Sevalaya team emphasised the importance of washing hands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sevalaya’s medical team, headed by Dr Gajalakshmi, and assisted by staff nurses, in its well-equipped mobile medical van, recently visited four villages — Kasuva, Magaral, Nathamedu and Perumalpattu — in Thiruvallur district to create awareness among the villagers about the Coronavirus. Latshiya, the medical officer advised the villagers about the precautionary measures to be taken. 

Washing hands with soap regularly, covering nose and mouth while going out, covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, self-isolating if any person has symptoms like fever, dry cough, avoiding crowded places and maintaining a physical distance from one another, were some of the points that were addressed. 

The doctor also emphasised upon the fact that even people with a strong immune system, and those who are not infected, can act as carriers and hence self-distancing is mandatory. “Self-isolation is the only way to contain the spread of the virus,” she said.

The programme also included a door-to-door campaign, roadside meetings and demonstration of handwashing techniques. Around 500 families were benefitted.  P Srinivasan, President of Perumalpattu Panchayat Union appreciated Sevalaya for its initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sevalaya’s medical team Dr Gajalakshmi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp