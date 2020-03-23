Sevalaya’s Coronavirus awareness campaign in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sevalaya’s medical team, headed by Dr Gajalakshmi, and assisted by staff nurses, in its well-equipped mobile medical van, recently visited four villages — Kasuva, Magaral, Nathamedu and Perumalpattu — in Thiruvallur district to create awareness among the villagers about the Coronavirus. Latshiya, the medical officer advised the villagers about the precautionary measures to be taken.

Washing hands with soap regularly, covering nose and mouth while going out, covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, self-isolating if any person has symptoms like fever, dry cough, avoiding crowded places and maintaining a physical distance from one another, were some of the points that were addressed.

The doctor also emphasised upon the fact that even people with a strong immune system, and those who are not infected, can act as carriers and hence self-distancing is mandatory. “Self-isolation is the only way to contain the spread of the virus,” she said.

The programme also included a door-to-door campaign, roadside meetings and demonstration of handwashing techniques. Around 500 families were benefitted. P Srinivasan, President of Perumalpattu Panchayat Union appreciated Sevalaya for its initiative.