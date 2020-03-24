STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camping at home this summer 

The city’s children are having to stay home as coaching camps push off summer plans amid lockdown

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mangoes, icecream and camps have b e e n a quintessential p a r t o f summers for the city’s children. This year around, with coronavirus shutting down entire countries, it does not look good for any of these summer delights. With Tamil Nadu closing its borders from tonight, mangoes might not reach our local markets for another couple of weeks (optimistically); ice creams are being given a wide berth and understandably so (you do not want to speculate the presence of COVID-19 over a common cold); and summer camps have been wiped clean off of the city’s agenda.

From the top down

Cricket camps — the mostsought after summertime activity and usually made available at Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation, Kedar Academy, Prahlad Academy, Gen-Next Cricket Institute and other academies — have all been suspended. With all schools and colleges closed till March 31, even the final exam schedule has gone for a toss. There is no room for coaching camps amid pending exams and a quarantine. NP Balaji of Prahlad Cricket Academy says that the twomonth model will not work this year. “We will have to wait and see if the virus situation in the country eases out; and wait for the exams to get over,” he notes

No play, no work

While putting off summer camps seems to be the only logical measure in the face of the virus threat, it will not be without its consequences, says Balaji. The man, who is credited for spotting and grooming former India player Lakshmipathy Balaji, believes that the uncertainty would have a ripple effect and result in loss of livelihood of many. “During summer camps, one generally coaches players of various age groups and in shifts. Hence, many markers and part-time coaches too are employed.

We also play many inter-academy tournaments across various age groups; so, we need the manpower. Since the duration of the camps (when they start) could be less this time around, it may not be viable to hire many coaches. This could affect the livelihood of many directly and indirectly involved with the game,” he explains.

One for all

Very like cricket, other sports like football, tennis, table tennis, basketball, athletics and chess too could take a hit this summer. “Summer is the ideal time for coaching. It gives us time to watch the players and groom them. This is also the time that many parents initiate their children into the sport. Due to the virus and the pending final exams, we may have a shorter summer camp. If things worsen, there may not be a summer camp at all,” points out A Srinivasa Rao, chief coach at SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Development Center and father of Sharath Kamal (table tennis champion from Tamil Nadu).

Chess camps, which are popular in the city and one that can be safely played indoors, too may not be able to buck the trend. “Beginners’ camp is one of the most sought-after category. Since it is a non-contact sport and played indoors, it is safe. But many children who go for coaching at the various academies use public transport. Since public transport is not advisable at this time, we have to wait for things to improve,’’ says a coach at a popular academy

