STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Connecting dots to fight coronavirus

A picture of washing hands to keep coronavirus away was floating about social media — courtesy Thilagalakshmi Sridharan’s rangoli.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Thilagalakshmi Sridharan

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A picture of washing hands to keep coronavirus away was floating about social media — courtesy Thilagalakshmi Sridharan’s rangoli. She and her friends on various online kolam groups believe that memes and videos are a passé; kolam is the new trend to raise awareness. The 4*4 rangoli was inspired by a design from Google.

Thilaga has used a vibrant choice of colours to highlight the virus particles in yellow spheres. “Members from different parts of the world in our groups are contributing their share through rangoli by highlighting an array of themes such as forming a human chain across the Indian border and another one that signifies the importance of staying indoors and not travelling. This one took me more than an hour to complete.

But I’m satisfied with having done my share,” said Thilaga, who has a Facebook and YouTube channel by the name Justnotrangoli. The city-based senior accountant at Accountant General’s office hopes to make it a kolam series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp