Connecting dots to fight coronavirus

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A picture of washing hands to keep coronavirus away was floating about social media — courtesy Thilagalakshmi Sridharan’s rangoli. She and her friends on various online kolam groups believe that memes and videos are a passé; kolam is the new trend to raise awareness. The 4*4 rangoli was inspired by a design from Google.

Thilaga has used a vibrant choice of colours to highlight the virus particles in yellow spheres. “Members from different parts of the world in our groups are contributing their share through rangoli by highlighting an array of themes such as forming a human chain across the Indian border and another one that signifies the importance of staying indoors and not travelling. This one took me more than an hour to complete.

But I’m satisfied with having done my share,” said Thilaga, who has a Facebook and YouTube channel by the name Justnotrangoli. The city-based senior accountant at Accountant General’s office hopes to make it a kolam series.