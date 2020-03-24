Coronavirus: Three more test positive in Chennai, TN tally reaches 18
The minister didn't reveal any travel history of the 55 year old woman from Saidapet who is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed three more COVID-19 positive cases in the state on Tuesday. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu has now increased to 18.
The Health Minister tweeted: "3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65 Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt. Hops, 55 Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25 Y M retrun from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment."
However, the minister didn't reveal any travel history of the 55 year old woman from Saidapet who is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College.