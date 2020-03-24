Coronavirus: Three more test positive in Chennai, TN tally reaches 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed three more COVID-19 positive cases in the state on Tuesday. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu has now increased to 18.

The Health Minister tweeted: "3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65 Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt. Hops, 55 Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25 Y M retrun from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment."

However, the minister didn't reveal any travel history of the 55 year old woman from Saidapet who is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College.