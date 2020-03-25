Crowds throng major bus stands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two lakh people travelled out of Koyambedu and Tambaram bus terminals in the period between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As soon as the government announced a state-wide lockdown, people were seen thronging to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu, to catch a bus to their natives.

“State-owned transport corporations including Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC), operated 2,850 buses from CMBT and 430 buses from Tambaram, to clear the extra rush of passengers on Monday night,” said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar.

Parrys Corner wore a deserted look

after the State-wide lockdown came into

effect from Tuesday 6pm |

Ashwin prasath, D SAMPATHKUMAR

“Social distancing went for a toss. People were seen climbing upon each other. It is safe for the public, if those who commuted through these buses stay in quarantine for a period of 14 days,” said R Deepak, one among those who took a bus from Koyambedu on Monday.The chaos continued on Tuesday morning as well.

“The government could have brought some order on Tuesday. However, the service by MTC has been commendable,” said Priyanka, another commuter.As thousands of people continued to wait even after the last bus left the terminus at 2 pm on Tuesday, the police asked everyone to vacate the premises.

MTC extends service

MTC buses which usually ply within city limits, had extended operations till Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram, since the demand was high. Outflow was recorded at over 1.9 lakh at CMBT and more than 30,000 at Tambaram.

Passengers stranded in Tiruchy

Tiruchy: Even as the state-wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus came into effect on Tuesday evening, hundreds of passengers were stranded at bus stands in Tiruchy. While the public was intimated about

the imposition of lockdown, several people continued to wander near bus stands even after

6pm in hope of finding a bus home. “I have already changed four buses since morning, as I could not find a direct bus to my hometown. Now there are now buses to go from here,” rued, Vignesh, a passenger. ENS