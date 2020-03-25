STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Crowds throng major bus stands

Over two lakh people leave the city from Koyambedu and Tambaram bus terminals between Monday evening and Tuesday morning

Published: 25th March 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to catch bus at Perungalathur on Tuesday;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two lakh people travelled out of Koyambedu and Tambaram bus terminals in the period between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As soon as the government announced a state-wide lockdown, people were seen thronging to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu, to catch a bus to their natives.

“State-owned transport corporations including Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC), operated 2,850 buses from CMBT and 430 buses from Tambaram, to clear the extra rush of passengers on Monday night,” said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar.

Parrys Corner wore a deserted look
after the State-wide lockdown came into
effect  from Tuesday 6pm |
Ashwin prasath, D SAMPATHKUMAR

“Social distancing went for a toss. People were seen climbing upon each other. It is safe for the public, if those who commuted through these buses stay in quarantine for a period of 14 days,” said R Deepak, one among those who took a bus from Koyambedu on Monday.The chaos continued on Tuesday morning as well.

“The government could have brought some order on Tuesday. However, the service by MTC has been commendable,” said Priyanka, another commuter.As thousands of people continued to wait even after the last bus left the terminus at 2 pm on Tuesday, the police asked everyone to vacate the premises.

MTC extends service
MTC buses which usually ply within city limits, had extended operations till Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram, since the demand was high. Outflow was recorded at over 1.9 lakh at CMBT and more than 30,000 at Tambaram.

Passengers stranded in Tiruchy
Tiruchy: Even as the state-wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus came into effect on Tuesday evening, hundreds of passengers were stranded at bus stands in Tiruchy. While the public was intimated about 
the imposition of lockdown, several people continued to wander near bus stands even after 
6pm in hope of finding a bus home. “I have already changed four buses since morning, as I could not find a direct bus to my hometown. Now there are now buses to go from here,” rued, Vignesh, a passenger. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp