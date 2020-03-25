STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do not book, but advise violators, police told

As Chennai has gone under a complete lockdown since 6 pm on Tuesday, the city police have been instructed not to book cases against violators, but to advise and send them back home.

Published: 25th March 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, here are the services that will resume despite the lockdown and those which will remain shut.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

As Chennai has gone under a complete lockdown since 6 pm on Tuesday, the city police have been instructed not to book cases against violators, but to advise and send them back home. The order dated March 24 was signed and sealed by the city police commissioner AK Viswanathan, who also acts as an Additional District Magistrate.

By Tuesday afternoon, several videos of policemen from other states brutally attacking and lathi charging the public during lockdown had gone viral. “Chennai police have been instructed to advise violators and send them back home. Only if necessary, force will be used to disperse the crowd,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that controlling the movement of people is not possible as most offices, eateries and essential stores are exempted from the lockdown. “But we will restrict movement of youngsters who want to race or who think it as a holiday to play on streets,” the officer added. According to police sources, the city police have given a buffer time for people to settle in their houses, and proper restraint will follow from Wednesday.

Borders closed
City borders connecting Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, East Coast Road at Kanathur, Old Mahabalipuram Road at Navalur, Grand Southern Trunk Road at Perungalathur and Grand Northern Trunk Road at Puzhal have been closed using barricades. Large number of policemen and health staff have also been deployed to check vehicles entering and exiting the city.

“Only vehicles with essential goods and passengers with proper explanation will be allowed after checkup. If they are confirmed for any symptoms, they will be instantly shifted to hospital for treatment,” said Pallavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police, KPS Devaraj. Patrol vehicles were seen making announcements to close shops and asking people gathered at TASMAC shops to disperse, as soon as the lockdown came into effect.

At Mandaveli market, Armed Reserve personnel had to use force to shut down shops. The police also blocked the road and ensured that everyone sanitized their hands before they left. Auto rickshaw and cab drivers charged double the meter fare from people stranded without buses and trains. In places like Egmore Railway Station, police had to ensure that commuters are charged reasonably. 

Essentials available
All essential shops like pharmacies, grocery stores and a few eateries remained open. “The shopkeepers should make sure that people do not gather in large numbers and if they do, they should stand maintaining one meter distance. As for eateries, only parcels should be allowed,” said an officer.

