Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I had purchased two plots in 2013 — one from the original owner who had received it as a settlement from his grandmother in the 80s and another from the person who bought from the original buyer in 2011. During the registration, along with the sales documents, I also received the patta for the entire ground. In 2019, I transferred a settlement deed for the land and the house that I had built, to my wife.

When I applied for the patta (which was to be transferred to my wife’s name), I was asked to pay ULT by the local Corporation office for 28 years, even though the land was first purchased by me in 2013 at the rate of `500 Per ground. They have also asked that I should pay for 3.5 grounds even though my landholding is only 2.95. I am at a loss since the officer is neither giving a demand notice nor explaining how I should pay.

— ANAND KATHARE

As against the demand for excessive land tax, you can file an appeal to the Tribunal constituted under the Tamil Nadu Urban Land Tax Act, 1966, challenging the said order failing which you can go before the high court by way of writ proceedings.

My friend purchased an auction property with a private auctioneer as the highest bidder in 2015. He has not received possession of the property as the previous owner and other two tenants are still there. He has purchased within `50 lakh but the registration was for `90 lakh. For speed recovery of possession (it’s already been five years and he has not taken action), what kind of suit and which court should he approach?

— KS Jain

Since the value of the property is less than one crore, you can file a civil suit before the Madras City Civil court for a declaration and mandatory injunction against the persons in occupation.

I purchased a plot measuring 2,400 sq ft in 1984 in Thanjavur. Now the local panchayat president has constructed a compound wall. When I took an encumbrance certificate online, it shows it’s in my name as of date. Now I have applied for patta as I have not taken so far. Please advise the next course of action to retrieve the plot.

— Francis

Thanjavur, as it is a municipality cannot have any panchayat president within the municipal limits. If the plot is located in the panchayat area, nothing prevents you from filing an injunction suit against the encroacher in a local Munsif court.