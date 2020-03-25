STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains

In 2019, I transferred a settlement deed for the land and the house that I had built, to my wife.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I had purchased two plots in 2013 — one from the original owner who had received it as a settlement from his grandmother in the 80s and another from the person who bought from the original buyer in 2011. During the registration, along with the sales documents, I also received the patta for the entire ground. In 2019, I transferred a settlement deed for the land and the house that I had built, to my wife.

When I applied for the patta (which was to be transferred to my wife’s name), I was asked to pay ULT by the local Corporation office for 28 years, even though the land was first purchased by me in 2013 at the rate of `500 Per ground. They have also asked that I should pay for 3.5 grounds even though my landholding is only 2.95. I am at a loss since the officer is neither giving a demand notice nor explaining how I should pay.

— ANAND KATHARE
As against the demand for excessive land tax, you can file an appeal to the Tribunal constituted under the Tamil Nadu Urban Land Tax Act, 1966, challenging the said order failing which you can go before the high court by way of writ proceedings.

My friend purchased an auction property with a private auctioneer as the highest bidder in 2015. He has not received possession of the property as the previous owner and other two tenants are still there. He has purchased within `50 lakh but the registration was for `90 lakh. For speed recovery of possession (it’s already been five years and he has not taken action), what kind of suit and which court should he approach? 

— KS Jain
Since the value of the property is less than one crore, you can file a civil suit before the Madras City Civil court for a declaration and mandatory injunction against the persons in occupation.

I purchased a plot measuring 2,400 sq ft in 1984 in Thanjavur. Now the local panchayat president has constructed a compound wall. When I took an encumbrance certificate online, it shows it’s in my name as of date. Now I have applied for patta as I have not taken so far. Please advise the next course of action to retrieve the plot.

— Francis
Thanjavur, as it is a municipality cannot have any panchayat president within the municipal limits. If the plot is located in the panchayat area, nothing prevents you from filing an injunction suit against the encroacher in a local Munsif court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp