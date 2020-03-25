Now, self-assess COVID-19 symptoms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Afraid you may have symptoms of COVID-19? You can now make self-assessment, thanks to Apollo Hospital’s new online risk assessment scanner launched a few days ago. People can access the online scanner at https://covid.apollo247.com.

If they have symptoms, the website will direct them to a doctor. The online scanner, based on guidelines of WHO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has a set of questions. To begin with, it asks the age, gender and body temperature.

Later, it asks whether the person has basic symptoms like cold or cough. The last section has questions on travel history and contact with positive cases Following this test, the results come up immediately. “If it says high respiratory illness, the website directs the person to consult an online physician.”