Of plans, pastels and puzzles 

CHENNAI: Though I have been working from home for the past six years, this COVID-19 lockdown is different, as my husband and daughter are also at home the whole day. My five-year-old daughter is a gadget-free child, so I do not worry about constantly engaging or entertaining her. The first thing we did was to have a daily schedule in place. This helped us plan work and family time effectively. When my husband or I work, she plays or reads with her grandparents. We also have “Screen-Free Time” where all adults at home do something away from smartphones — reading, games, etc.

I decided to also do something artsy or learn something interesting every day and allotted time for that in the schedule. This was either with my daughter or without her. I explored oil pastels, cross-stitching, weaving, Japanese puzzles like Hashi/Futoshiki. I see this as a wonderful opportunity for families to spend more time together, emphasising on values to children and learning essential life skills.

This is something that I always stress at the activity centre I run. As a part of this, I have been sending one activity to the parents of children who attend Life Skill Classes at my centre, Jhoola. These activities would help parents to interact with their children meaningfully without gadgets. It is quite uncertain as to what is going to happen next, so the best thing that works for me is to take it as it comes — one day at a time. This helps me to focus on what matters and stay relaxed.



