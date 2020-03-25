Workout at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prospect of staying at home for any prolonged period of time can seem overwhelming and a little scary, especially if you’re someone who enjoys keeping fit and active. With social distancing, gym closures and lockdowns across major cities, exercising at home may be the last thing on your mind — or may even seem daunting — but staying active during this crazy time is more important than ever for our physical and mental health. And when you are cooped up working from home, it’s particularly important to stay moving. Here are a few ways to keep fit at home. Amrin Memon, High School Strength and Conditioning Specialist/Founder of AHFitness holds hands and tells us how to go about working out at home.

Follow an “Active” daily routine

It may be tempting to stay in bed and work in your pyjamas but this may lead to unproductive days and lethargy. Instead wake up at the same time everyday and create an at-home active routine. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, do some walking lunges every time you stand up to get something, do some burpees while the coffee brews etc. Even short bursts of activity have shown to improve one’s mood and

relieve stress.

Use your bodyweight to workout

Most people don’t need fancy gym equipment to stay fit. Squats, pushups, lunges and planks are all examples of great conditioning exercises that can be done anywhere. As you progress in your training, you can increase the reps you complete of each exercise, raise the number of sets and also reduce the rest time between sets.

Build your own workout station

Clearing space and building your own workout station at home requires extra planning, but it’s worth it. You can easily build your own home gym with a few pairs of dumbbells, a yoga mat, some resistance bands and a jump rope. Having a dedicated workout area in the house will make your home workouts more enjoyable.

Get creative

Think of items around the house that are easy to hold on to. Use them as weights by doing curls or squats. You can also use furniture as exercise equipment; try box squats, tricep dips or step ups on chairs.

Take advantage of free workout apps/videos

The internet is a treasure trove of free health and fitness resources. There are many fitness apps and online resources to help make your home workouts more effective. Follow a free online class or use various resources and plan your own workout.

Change it up

Use this mandatory time away from the gym to incorporate new moves into your routine. If you could bench press an impressive weight, see how many one arm pushups you can do. Experiment with different approaches to fitness. If power lifting with low volume and max weights was your gym routine, try the opposite and embrace a higher volume moderate weight bodybuilding protocol. It’s a different stimulus and the challenge can be just as great.