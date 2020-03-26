Cops ask Chennai duo to do 'Thoppukaranam' for violating lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police officers in mufti asked a duo to perform "Thoppukaranam" (sit-ups) for stepping out of their house on Wednesday afternoon at Mint Street in North Chennai.

The issue came to light after a video of the incident recorded by local residents started doing rounds on social media.

After Section 144 was imposed on Tuesday, such incidents are on the rise across the country, causing panic among the people, who wonder if they’d be treated like this even if they leave homes to get essential materials.

Earlier today, many people including journalists had taken to Twitter to condemn such instances.

In Coimbatore, most bike-borne passengers who crossed Singanallur Junction was assaulted by police with lathis and fibre pipes.

In a visual taken using a mobile camera by onlookers at the place on Wednesday, police were seen thrashing everyone, who tried to cross the traffic junction on two-wheelers, particularly on their back.

The visual shows that police trying to beat a milk delivery man, who escapes the assault by a whisker.