STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cops ask Chennai duo to do 'Thoppukaranam' for violating lockdown

The issue came to light after a video of the incident recorded by local residents started doing rounds on social media.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu police seems determined to hold the lockdown detractors responsible.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police officers in mufti asked a duo to perform "Thoppukaranam" (sit-ups) for stepping out of their house on Wednesday afternoon at Mint Street in North Chennai. 

The issue came to light after a video of the incident recorded by local residents started doing rounds on social media.

READ | 21-day lockdown: What services will be affected and exempted. 

After Section 144 was imposed on Tuesday,  such incidents are on the rise across the country, causing panic among the people, who wonder if they’d be treated like this even if they leave homes to get essential materials.

Earlier today, many people including journalists had taken to Twitter to condemn such instances. 

In Coimbatore, most bike-borne passengers who crossed Singanallur Junction was assaulted by police with lathis and fibre pipes.

In a visual taken using a mobile camera by onlookers at the place on Wednesday, police were seen thrashing everyone, who tried to cross the traffic junction on two-wheelers, particularly on their back.

The visual shows that police trying to beat a milk delivery man, who escapes the assault by a whisker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai police lockdown Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID-19 National lockdown Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp