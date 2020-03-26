Need essentials in Chennai? Here are the officials you can contact

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday released a list of mobile numbers of zonal officers and Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDC) for all 15 zones. Residents and other can contact them if they find difficulty in getting essential items, to get information about grocery shops, if any patient needs to be transported to the hospital, any services for pregnant women, elderly among others.

This is the detailed list:

RDC--North-- P Akash--9445025800(zone 1-5)

RDC--Central---P N Sridhar--9445190150(zone 6 to 10)

RDC--South--- Alby John---9445190100 (zone 11-15)

Zone----Zone name---Official name---Number

zone 1---Thiruvatriyur---Paul Thangadurai---9445190001

zone 2---Manali-- D Rajasekar--- 9445190002

zone 3---Madhavaram-- S Devendiran-- 9445190003

zone 4--Tondiarpet--M Kamaraj--- 9445190004

zone 5---Royapuram--R Manoharan--- 9445190005

zone 6---Thiru Vi Ka Nagar---P Narayanan--- 9445190006

zone 7--Ambattur---G Tamilselvan-- 9445190007

zone 8---Anna Nagar---K Sundarajan--- 9445190008

zone 9---Teynampet---J Ravikumar--- 9445190009

zone 10---Kodambakkam-- M Paranthaman-- 9445190010

zone 11---Valasaravakkam-- S sasikala--- 9445190011

zone 12--Alandur---H Murugan--- 9445190012

zone 13---Adyar---N Thirumurugan-- 9445190013

zone 14---Perungudi--S Baskaran-- 9445190014

zone 15---Shollinganallur---T Sugumar---- 9445190015