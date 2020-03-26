Need essentials in Chennai? Here are the officials you can contact
Published: 26th March 2020 07:12 PM
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday released a list of mobile numbers of zonal officers and Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDC) for all 15 zones. Residents and other can contact them if they find difficulty in getting essential items, to get information about grocery shops, if any patient needs to be transported to the hospital, any services for pregnant women, elderly among others.
This is the detailed list:
RDC--North-- P Akash--9445025800(zone 1-5)
RDC--Central---P N Sridhar--9445190150(zone 6 to 10)
RDC--South--- Alby John---9445190100 (zone 11-15)
Zone----Zone name---Official name---Number
zone 1---Thiruvatriyur---Paul Thangadurai---9445190001
zone 2---Manali-- D Rajasekar--- 9445190002
zone 3---Madhavaram-- S Devendiran-- 9445190003
zone 4--Tondiarpet--M Kamaraj--- 9445190004
zone 5---Royapuram--R Manoharan--- 9445190005
zone 6---Thiru Vi Ka Nagar---P Narayanan--- 9445190006
zone 7--Ambattur---G Tamilselvan-- 9445190007
zone 8---Anna Nagar---K Sundarajan--- 9445190008
zone 9---Teynampet---J Ravikumar--- 9445190009
zone 10---Kodambakkam-- M Paranthaman-- 9445190010
zone 11---Valasaravakkam-- S sasikala--- 9445190011
zone 12--Alandur---H Murugan--- 9445190012
zone 13---Adyar---N Thirumurugan-- 9445190013
zone 14---Perungudi--S Baskaran-- 9445190014
zone 15---Shollinganallur---T Sugumar---- 9445190015