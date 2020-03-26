Video shows attack on sanitary worker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A video of a sanitary worker being assaulted by a family for allegedly not cleaning the area outside their house properly, has surfaced on social media. One person was arrested and later released on court bail.

In the video, a group, said to be a family, is seen assaulting a woman sanitary worker. She is pushed into an open drain while another flees the spot. Screams could be heard while neighbours were seen looking on. Confirming that the woman who was assaulted was a corporation sanitary worker, a senior corporation official told Express that the complaint from the woman was that she was asked to clean something in specific by a man in the house and when she refused, she was attacked.

The incident on Friday at Meru Nagar 4th street at Pallaikaranai came to light after a video was posted by a journalist which is available at: https://twitter.com/mahajournalist/status/1242787365732548616?s=21.

Based on a complaint at Pallikaranai station, a case has been registered under TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and one person was arrested. “While this is an unfortunate event, the concerned person has been arrested and remanded,” Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Alby John said in a tweet. However, Pallikaranai police told Express that the alleged attacker has been released on court bail.

Spl buses for sanitary workers, medicos

Chennai: MTC is operating 200 special buses for essential services, especially for doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, health staff and others involved in disinfection activities in the city. On Wednesday, the buses were operated in Guduvanchery, Teynampet, Thorapakkam, Ennore, Tambaram, Poonamallee and Manali, a release said.