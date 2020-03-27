Chennai: Stressed or need help? Dial these numbers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown has affected people in varying ways. At times like this most of us are anxious, afraid and even overwhelmed and need help. To help the people in need, various helplines have been opened.

Shaira Munjal, a city-based psychologist has set up a helpline for those who may need mental health care during these times. She accepts calls or WhatsApp messages on 9884720759. “People’s routines have completely changed since the lockdown. Most calls I’ve received so far are related to anxiety,” she told Express. In those cases, where the caller may be suffering from severe mental health issues and may need a diagnosis, they are asked to come in for a session after the lockdown is lifted.

For now, Munjal’s focus is to help those with mental health issues get through the lockdown. In a similar initiative, Bhoomika Trust, an NGO that had served during various natural disasters in the past including Gujarat earthquake, has started a helpline 044-46314726, primarily for senior citizens and those with compromised immunity.

Speaking to Express, it’s founder-trustee Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “In case a senior couple wants to be taken for dialysis and cannot afford a private ambulance, we will find sponsors.” The helpline has 40-50 volunteers who will be mapped to a caller based on their proximity to them so that they will not have to travel far to help them.