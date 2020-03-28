Don’t sell hydroxychloroquine sans doctor’s prescription, pharmacies told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Drugs Control Department has instructed all pharmacies not to give any preparation containing Hydroxychloroquine without doctor’s prescription to prevent misuse of the drug.

The move comes after Union Health Ministry brought it under the scheduled H1 drugs of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945 after Indian Council of Medical Research recommended it as prophylaxis for healthcare providers and household contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Following the order, State drugs control department circulated the notification to all chemists and druggists associations and instructed them not to give the drug to anyone without doctors prescription. The drug is mainly used for treatment of malaria and arthritis.

A department official said, “It was a non-schedule drug. Now, it has been brought under the scheduled H1 drug now, which means pharmacists should not give Hydroxychloroquine drug without prescription of doctors”. In its notification the Union Health Ministry said, “Sale by retail of any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine shall be in accordance with the conditions for sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945.”

“The Central Government is satisfied that the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedition to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse,” the notification said.

