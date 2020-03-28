Dry spell, thieves turn to tasmacs  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a country where even a single dry day can drive tipplers crazy, three weeks of lockdown can lead to unexpected consequences. With reports trickling in from different parts of the State of burglaries at liquor shops, and alcohol bottles being stolen, TASMAC shops in remote areas and main roads have been asked to shift their stock back to godowns.

A circular in this regard was sent on Thursday, and was modified by the TASMAC managing director R Kirlosh Kumar on Friday. So far, five liquor shops in the State have been burgled, and the culprits escaped with stocks worth lakhs. Three cases were reported on Thursday night, from Thiruvannamalai, Vellore and Gummidipoondi.

“While the Gummidipoondi patrol police were on rounds, they found that the front door of a liquor store broken and bottles worth Rs 70,000 stolen,” said the police. “We have asked the district managers to collaborate with police and identify stores that are vulnerable to thefts. Wine shops in remote areas and on highways are highly vulnerable,” a senior TASMAC staff told Express. “Once orders come, we will move the bottles to godown with police protection.”