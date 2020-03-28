HC grants Interim bail over phone

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has granted interim bail to 23 persons who were arrested and charged for various crimes, including murder and attempt to murder, till April 30, after hearing their petitions through phone and asked them to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 each. Justice A D Jagadish Chandra before whom urgent bail petitions came up, heard their arguments through phone at his residence. The arrangement was made after the court campus was locked due to coronavirus spread as per the administrative committee recommendations.
