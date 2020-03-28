STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In the middle of nowhere

Left in the lurch and with no work coming their way in the near future, the migrant labourers at construction sites in Chennai are trying to hitchhike rides on lorries to reach their villages.

Published: 28th March 2020

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded on the Chennai-Srikakullam Highway after being stopped by police

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded on the Chennai-Srikakullam Highway after being stopped by police. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left in the lurch and with no work coming their way in the near future, the migrant labourers at construction sites in Chennai are trying to hitchhike rides on lorries to reach their villages. Will they make it is anybody’s guess... Raja (name changed) and 54 others, mostly from Visakhapatnam tried to return home from Chennai by a truck. 

They were stopped by the AP police at the State border and sent back. “We have been brought to the Vanagaram fish market. I guess we will be spending the night here. They have provided us food,” says Raja. The market has become temporary home for about 200 migrant workers, all of them sent back from the AP border. Officials refused to provide further details about them. 

A developer who has a sizeable number of migrant labourers working on his projects says he is now providing them ‘temporary food and shelter’. He says: “After  rail services came to a standstill, these workers have nowhere to go. I  am providing them temporary accommodation and food. This is a big challenge for me.” CREDAI Tamil Nadu chairman S Sridharan says: “We are taking good care of workers under CREDAI developers. The workers are provided with food and sanitation.”

‘Providing them soaps, `100 a day’
Navin’s Group chairman DR Kumar says temporary accommodation is basic need of the workers. “We are also providing them soaps to maintain hygiene. As certain construction activities are being curtailed, we are providing them `100 per head per day.” CASA GRAND is providing basic daily wages and accommodation for all workers on site.  
 

