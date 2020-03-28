Ireland returnee cured of COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old city resident, who tested positive for the virus on March 20, has been cured of the disease. Two subsequent tests have shown him to be negative for the virus. He was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General you on Friday.

The youngster, an MBA student in Ireland, tested positive upon return to Chennai. He will be under home quarantine for 14 days. He is believed to have come in contact with around 95 persons here.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the first exclusive government hospital for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu has been set up at Omandurar, with 500 beds.