Sibling revelry it is!

My brother is currently pursuing his final year MBA in JIM, Trichy. I work as a Business Analyst in Orion Systems, Chennai.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:38 AM

The bright side

By Monica Serafinus
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My brother is currently pursuing his final year MBA in JIM, Trichy. I work as a Business Analyst in Orion Systems, Chennai. The gap in our relationship was only increasing as days went by. I used to travel home every once in a while but even when I did come down, he was occupied with his friends and studies. We rarely saw each other and talking in person was still a rare occurrence.

Though we still loved each other, it was hard to connect as siblings. Since this quarantine came into the picture, we were both forced to stay at home. I got work from home and his exams were cancelled. Finally, we had all the time to spend with just each other, every day. From long talks, sharing memes, fighting for snacks, to playing different games — I’m having the best time, despite the conditions outside.

After all, staying at home is not that bad. We’ve also grown fond of making videos on Tik- Tok together. It has allowed me to relive all that the lost time with my brother, and I’m grateful for that. —Monica Serafinus (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine.)

