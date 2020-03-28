STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Truck service hit, retailers running out of stock

Shops to run dry as inter-state goods transport is stopped and supermarkets are shut; demand for rice mills to reopen

Published: 28th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

People maintain social distancing at Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retail outlets across the State may run out of stock within 3-4 days, as the government is yet to take a decision on allowing inter-State transport of essential commodities such as rice and pulses. Other items such as biscuits, dishwash products, and sanitary napkins are also going off the shelves as retailers have not been able to procure fresh stock due to the lockdown. Traders say the spike in demand is because supermarkets have been shut for the past two days and the entire business is being managed by small shops and traders. Warning that the food supply, especially grains, could get disrupted in the next week, the traders appealed for rice and dal mills to be allowed to function immediately.  

“We have enough paddy and pulses stock which could fulfil the State’s demand for more than 50 days. However, to convert the paddy into rice we need the mills to be operational. Pulses processing units also need to be opened immediately,” said A M Vikrama Raja, President of Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders’ Association.Though State’s rice demand is partially met by the paddy produced within the State, a large quantity of rice is also purchased from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. While transportation of rice and pulses from other States has been stopped due to lockdown, traders say goods from wholesale shops have also not reached the retailers.

S P Jayaprakasam, State President, and Tamil Nadu Food Grain Merchants Association told Express that the traders are ready to comply with the guidelines issued by the government before engaging workers in mills. “In the past during dengue outbreak food safety officials had screened workers who were engaged in the mills. We want the government to come up with guidelines at earliest and taken decision,” 
When contacted, a senior official from the Health Department said the matter was being discussed at the chief minister’s office and a decision will be taken in a day. “Availability of personal protection equipment, infrastructure to screen the workers and other precautionary measures to be taken before allowing people into the rice mills being discussed. Guidelines will be released soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp