Tvs extends Rs 30 crore aid 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton will spend Rs 30 crore to support the efforts to curb spread of COVID-19. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), social arm of the companies and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline - from healthcare workers to police personnel.

These include making and supplying one million protective face masks for essential service providers and employing factory kitchens at the manufacturing units at Hosur, Padi and Mysuru to make pre-packed cooked meal. These will be supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity.