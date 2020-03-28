STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You’ve generated 17% less waste!

It's just been a couple of days since the lockdown and the city is not only breathing easy but also there is garbage on the streets.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s just been a couple of days since the lockdown and the city is not only breathing easy but also there is garbage on the streets. On Thursday, there was a 17 per cent decrease in garbage collection, according to corporation data.

As per data, officials collected 3,898 tonnes of garbage on Thursday, as against an average of 4,700 tonnes collected from March 1 to 15. “The number is expected to go down further from tomorrow,” said an official. Since the lockdown, most restaurants in the city have closed down, and only a few are opting take-away orders. In addition, malls, commercial complexes and most industries have also shut down as part of the curfew.

This being the case, the waste now being collected is largely restricted to residential category, said officials, adding that it mainly constitutes sanitary waste. To the question of how many folds the sanitary waste has increased in recent weeks, the officials said there was no data available or the same.

PRESENT, SIR!
Even as waste generation has gone down, sanitary workers in the city have been reporting for work diligently. According to a corporation data, 14,291 workers (88.2%) of the total 16,197, reported for work. They have also been instructed to maintain one-metre distance while at work.

BIG NUMBERS
Average waste collection 5,100 tonnes
Wet Waste 600 tonnes
Dry Waste 280 tonnes
Dumped at landfills 4,220 tonnes

Comments

